A Joint Statement by Three Kurdish Civil Society Organizations

On the occasion of Kurdish New Year, Newroz, the Kurdistan Democratic Student Union, the Democratic Youth Union of Iranian Kurdistan, and the Democratic Women’s Union of Iranian Kurdistan issued a joint statement directed to the Kurdish people in Kurdistan.

In their statement, the three civil society organizations extend their congratulations to the Kurdish people on the occasion of Newroz.

The three Kurdish civil society organizations recall that Newroz for the Kurdish people is not only an ancestral festivity marking the first day of spring and the renewal of nature, but it also symbolizes the struggle and resistance of the Kurdish people against aggressors.

At the end of their statment, the organizations call upon the Kurdish people, especially students, women, and youths to unite and strengthen their struggle against the occupiers of Kurdistan, especially the terrorist regime of Iran.

