A Request from the Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

Dear personalities, activists, and civil society organizations from all parts of Kurdistan

As you know, in recent days, after the unjust killing of 22-year-old Zhina Amini by the repressive forces of the Islamic Republic, and after the general strike in all Kurdish cities, people have taken to the streets in most cities of Iran and Kurdistan to protest against the oppression of the Islamic Republic.

We, as the Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties, call upon Kurds in all parts of Kurdistan to support the legitimate demands of the Kurds of Eastern Kurdistan in all appropriate ways and to declare their support for this movement for the rights of the Kurds of Eastern Kurdistan.

The Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

September 22, 2022

