Alliance Representatives Meet with Hawar Help

On Thursday, 15 October 2026, a delegation from the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan met with representatives of Hawar Help, including Mariam and Düzen Tekkal. Founded in Germany in 2015 by renowned Yazidi-German journalist and activist Düzen Tekkal, Hawar Help was established in response to the 2014 genocide committed by ISIS against the Yazidi Kurdish community in Sinjar. Mostafa Ghazizadeh and Lanya Rasuli represented the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan at the meeting.

The meeting focused on the political, social, and human rights situation of the Kurdish people in Eastern Kurdistan, as well as ways to amplify the voices of victims of human rights violations. The Kurdish delegation emphasized the need for greater attention to political prisoners, women’s rights, fundamental freedoms, and the national and cultural rights of the Kurdish people. It also highlighted the importance of documenting violations, gathering reliable evidence, and sharing information with relevant institutions to raise awareness of the situation in Eastern Kurdistan.

Discussions also underscored the importance of cooperation and coordination between political forces in Eastern Kurdistan and humanitarian organizations, particularly Hawar Help. Potential areas of collaboration included information sharing, raising awareness among European institutions about human rights conditions, and organizing joint humanitarian initiatives.

The meeting provided an opportunity to deepen understanding of the challenges facing Eastern Kurdistan and strengthen mutual engagement. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining communication and following up on the issues discussed, with the aim of building more effective cooperation in the field of human rights. They also committed to maintaining contact and continuing their dialogue in the future.

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