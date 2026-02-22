Announcement Statement of the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan

The struggling people of Kurdistan!

Kurdish and Iranian political parties and forces!

Freedom seekers and strugglers across the country!

For decades, the political and national movement of Kurdistan in Eastern Kurdistan (Rojhelat) has fought in an organized and continuous manner against centralist dictatorship and tyranny in defense of its national and political rights. Even after the 1979 Revolution and the establishment of the Islamic Republic, Kurdistan remained at the forefront of resistance and struggle against this repressive regime. During this period, Kurdistan has paid a heavy price for its resistance: wars were imposed, political leaders were executed and assassinated, and thousands of political activists were martyred or lost their lives in prisons. The region was militarized and occupied, and administered through policies of repression, plunder, and looting by the Islamic Republic government.

We, the undersigned political parties of the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan, relying on our history of struggle and endeavor and taking into account the necessity of responding to and repositioning ourselves in the current political situation in Iran—where the Islamic Republic regime has lost all political legitimacy yet remains standing due to the fragmentation of the opposition—have unified our efforts and announced this political coalition in Kurdistan.

The main purpose of this coalisation, formed after a phase of exchanging views and field work within the Dialogue Center for Cooperation, is to achieve greater unity and joint struggle to further advance the Kurdish political movement in Iran, to give greater weight and role to Kurdistan and its political movement in the struggle against the Islamic Republic, to secure the rights and freedoms of the people of Kurdistan, and to determine the shape of the future Iran.

Our main and shared objectives in this alliance are to struggle for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to achieve the Kurdish people’s right to self-determination, and to establish a national and democratic entity based on the political will of the Kurdish nation in Eastern Kurdistan. We stand in support of the nationwide struggles of other nations of Iran against the Islamic Republic. In this phase, we emphasize the necessity of political and field coordination, as well as a joint struggle, between the political parties and civil organizations of Iranian Kurdistan and those of the other parts of Iran. Alongside advocating for the formation of a comprehensive and democratic transitional period, the foundation of any cooperation and alliance we form with other parties must be the official recognition of the national rights of peoples of Iran, the acceptance of democracy, and the rejection of all forms of dictatorship.

Within this coalition, we believe in protecting the environment and social justice, equality of rights between women and men, establishing free elections, guaranteeing and securing the fundamental rights of all national and religious components of Kurdistan, and institutionalizing a democratic governance system in Eastern Kurdistan. At the same time, we consider it our duty to strive for the establishment of a democratic and secular political system in Iran that guarantees the rights of the country’s diverse national and religious components.

Now more than ever, we believe that political unity and common discourse among political forces, along with their joint struggle in the field, are essential for strengthening the Kurds’ position in Iran’s ever-changing political landscape. Accordingly, we are prepared to collaborate with all political parties and forces beyond this coalition. We call on all the people of Kurdistan to join the coalition and actively participate.

Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan

2026-02-22

Members of the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan consist of:

• Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK)

• Kurdistan Freedom Life Party (PJAK)

• Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

• Khabat Organisation of Iranian Kurdistan (Khabat)

• Komala Party of Kurdistan

Like this: Like Loading...