Meeting of the Party’s Representation in Australia with the Office of Senator Lidia Thorpe

On Thursday ,11 June 2026, a delegation of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Australia – Salah Pourasad, Ronak Rad, Bawa Rezaei and Jino Kardo – held a video conference meeting with Anica Niepraschk, Chief of Staff to independent Senator Lidia Thorpe.

During the meeting, the PDKI delegation presented documented evidence of human rights violations in Iran, the increasing number of executions and missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the Iranian Kurdistan political party bases in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. They urged Senator Thorpe to advocate for the Kurdish people in Australia.

Bawa Rezaei also delivered a report on the systematic oppression of Yarsani Kurds, highlighting the killing of Meysam Veisi and Mojtaba Veisi in Kermanshah by the IRGC.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ms Niepraschk expressed her support for the Kurdish cause and pledged to forward the reports to Senator Thorpe, as well as to Australia’s Departments of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs. The participants also agreed to develop a framework for bilateral cooperation and discussed potential participation in events commemorating the Woman, Life, Freedom movement at the Australian Parliament.

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