PDKI Delegation Meets with Belgium’s N-VA in Brussels

On Monday, February 23, 2026, representatives of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) met with a senior delegation from Belgium’s New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) in Brussels.

The N-VA delegation included several prominent figures: Peter De Roover, president of the Belgian Federal Chamber of Representatives; Valerie Van Peel, chair of the N-VA party; and Kathleen Depoorter, head of the N-VA in the Belgian Federal Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

The meeting brought together representatives from different parts of Kurdistan. Each delegation outlined the political and security challenges in their region.

The PDKI delegation focused on three core issues: the current situation in Iran, the landscape of opposition forces, and the unity among political forces of East Kurdistan to challenge the Islamic Republic. The delegation also explored potential areas for future cooperation and support.

The N-VA members were actively engaged, asking detailed questions and sharing their observations on the topics discussed. They expressed keen interest in Iran’s evolving political developments and the broader Kurdish issue, prioritizing these matters.

In response to a direct question from the PDKI delegation about the N-VA’s position on regime change in Iran, Mr. De Roover and Ms. Van Peel gave unequivocal answers. They clarified that the N-VA does not endorse or support any particular group or individual to succeed the current Islamic Republic. They stressed that any contrary impressions or actions do not reflect the party’s official position.

Ms. Van Peel explicitly authorized the PDKI to publicly convey her statement that the N-VA does not support any person or group as an alternative to the Islamic Republic. “Our engagement remains with the people of Iran,” she added.

The session concluded on a constructive note, with participants exchanging proposals and ideas for possible next steps in dialogue and collaboration.

