Joint Delegation of PDKI and the Youth Union of Eastern Kurdistan Meets with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung

A joint delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and the Democratic Youth Union of Eastern Kurdistan met with representatives of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), a think tank affiliated with the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), in Berlin.

On Wednesday 3 June 2026, the PDKI delegation consisting of Mostafa Ghazizadeh and Narmin Osmani, and the Youth Union delegation represented by Kamal Mohyeddini and Lenya Rasouli, held a meeting organised by the Youth Union.

During the meeting, participants discussed the current situation in Iranian Kurdistan, highlighting the hardships endured by Kurdish youth under the repressive policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In this context, they called for the continuation of international cooperation and support for issues affecting Kurdish youth.

The PDKI representative also addressed Tehran’s aggressive regional policies, noting that, during the second phase of the regional conflict, more than 200 missile and drone attacks were launched against the party’s bases and Iranian Kurdish refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. These attacks resulted in multiple casualties, including fatalities and injuries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the joint delegation urged Germany not to remain silent in the face of these actions by the Islamic Republic, calling for a clear and principled stance on these violations.

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