APPG Hosts a Meeting in the UK Parliament with Representatives of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan

On Monday, 22 June 2026, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Iranian Kurdistan, in cooperation with Razgar Alani, the PDKI representative to the UK, organized a special meeting at the UK Parliament with representatives of the parties comprising the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan.

The meeting was chaired by John Slinger and Mary Glindon, who are both members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Iranian Kurdistan. A significant number of MPs and representatives from various political parties also attended the meeting.

The speakers and representatives from the alliance included: Razgar Alani (the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan – PDKI), Gulzar Almasi (the Komala Party of Kurdistan), Hadi Rasoulzadeh (the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan), Razgar Rasheni (the Kurdistan Free Life Party – PJAK), and Seyed Wafa Rostamzadeh (the Kurdistan Freedom Party – PAK).

At the outset, representatives of the alliance parties were invited to share their insights on the Kurdish political alliance, the current situation in Iran and Kurdistan, and the impact of the ongoing tensions between the United States and Israel, on the one hand, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the other, on the region.

In their remarks, representatives of the alliance parties emphasized the importance of cooperation and unity among Kurdish political parties. They described the alliance as the first serious step towards establishing a unified voice and shared political stance within Iran, particularly in Kurdistan. They also emphasized the need for greater unity among democratic forces in their efforts to bring about political change in Iran.

Ultimately, the meeting was regarded as an important step towards strengthening a shared Kurdish voice, advancing cooperation among the political parties of Iranian Kurdistan and demonstrating unity in response to major developments affecting Iran. Participants expressed their support for continuing such meetings and for further strengthening political coordination among the alliance parties.

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