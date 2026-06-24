Representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Women’s Union of Iran Speaks at European Parliament Conference on Iran’s Democratic Future

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Rozhe Azizi, representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Women’s Union of Iran, participated in an international panel discussion entitled “A Feminist Vision for Democratic Transition in Iran,” held at the European Parliament in Brussels. During the event, she highlighted the situation of human rights, women’s rights, and the rights of Iran’s diverse nationalities, while emphasizing the importance of an inclusive democratic future for the country.

The meeting, organized jointly by the Socialists and Democrats Group (S&D) and several other groups in the European Parliament, brought together women political and civil activists from different regions of Iran to discuss the role of women in shaping a democratic future.

In her speech, Azizi stressed that her voice represented not only Kurdish women but also women across Iran who continue to struggle for freedom, equality, and democracy. Addressing the current situation in Iran, Azizi described the country as facing a “deep and multidimensional crisis” affecting political legitimacy, civil rights, economic conditions, and social cohesion. She argued that structural discrimination against women, the suppression of fundamental freedoms, and the marginalization of national and religious communities have trapped Iranian society in a cycle of injustice and repression.

Referring to the “Jin, Jiyan, Azadî” (“Woman, Life, Freedom”) movement, which emerged following the killing of Jina Amini, Azizi stated that the movement was far more than a protest against compulsory hijab. According to her, it became a powerful expression of the peoples of Iran’s demand for an end to discrimination and the denial of human dignity. She noted that the slogan originated from Kurdistan and quickly became the shared language of millions seeking freedom, equality, and democratic transformation.

Azizi also emphasized the role of Kurdish women in democratic struggles, arguing that women’s participation and leadership are not secondary elements of democratic change but among its essential foundations. She described the experience of Kurdish women as a model that could contribute to building a democratic, inclusive, and sustainable future throughout Iran.

Turning to the situation of national minorities, Azizi stated that many citizens in Iran continue to be denied equal rights because of their national identity, language, religion, or political beliefs. She pointed to the imprisonment and persecution of civil society activists in Kurdistan who advocate for human rights, mother-tongue education, and meaningful democratic participation.

The Kurdish activist further criticized the Iranian government’s use of the death penalty as a tool of political repression. She referenced the case of Pakhshan Azizi as a symbol of resistance and resilience and commemorated Soheila Ghaderi and Nasrin Haddad, members of the leadership of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, who lost their lives during the Islamic Republic’s missile attack on Koya in 2018.

Addressing economic issues, Azizi argued that political repression cannot be separated from economic injustice. She said decades of structural discrimination and systematic marginalization have left regions such as Kurdistan and Baluchistan facing severe economic hardship. She described the phenomena of kolbari and fuel carrying as stark examples of a reality in which citizens are forced to risk their lives merely to provide basic necessities for their families.

Regarding Iran’s future political structure, Azizi stressed that a democratic future can only be sustainable if it is founded on equality, pluralism, and the meaningful participation of all communities. She underlined that Iran is a multi-national and multicultural country and argued that no democratic system can endure if this reality is denied.

Within this framework, she expressed support for democratic decentralization and federalism as practical mechanisms for guaranteeing equal rights, ensuring fair political participation, and preventing the re-emergence of authoritarian rule.

Concluding her remarks, Azizi called on the European Union and Members of the European Parliament to place human rights, women’s rights, and the rights of national and religious minorities at the center of all engagement with the Islamic Republic of Iran. She also urged European institutions to use all available diplomatic and political tools to help halt executions, secure the release of political prisoners, strengthen support for women-led democratic movements, and address the structural discrimination faced by national and minority communities.

Azizi concluded by expressing her belief that lasting peace, stability, and democracy in Iran and the wider region can only be achieved through respect for human rights, freedom, equality, and justice.

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