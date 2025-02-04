Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan successfully concludes its 17th congress

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 17th congress. The event, held on 3 January 2025, brought together party leaders, elected representatives, cadres and Peshmerga forces from inside and outside the country.

The opening ceremony began with the Kurdish national anthem, Ey Reqîb, followed by a moment of silence in honour of the martyrs of Kurdistan. Mr Khalid Azizi, spokesman for the PDKI, delivered the opening speech, emphasising the party’s historical journey and its vision for the future. He stressed the need for unity among Kurdish democrats and the importance of political and strategic reflection to strengthen the movement.

In his address, Mr. Azizi analysed the political crisis in Iran and the challenges ahead, underlining the party’s commitment to prepare for all possible scenarios before and after the collapse of the Iranian regime.

Following the opening remarks, Mr. Kamal Karimi, Head of the Congress Preparatory Committee, presented a detailed report on the organisation of the Congress and the process of electing representatives. He also addressed the security challenges faced by the party in the aftermath of the Jina movement and wider political developments in the region.

Mr Mustafa Hijri, Chairman of the PDKI Executive Committee, gave a comprehensive political report assessing the regional and international landscape. He focused on the growing role of the Kurdish struggle, the weakening of the Iranian regime and the urgent need for greater unity among democratic and progressive opposition forces. He also reiterated the party’s long-term vision of securing Kurdish national rights within a federal Iran.

During the congress, members held extensive discussions on key resolutions, internal policies and the strategic direction of the party. In a democratic and transparent process, the congress adopted political resolutions reaffirming the party’s commitment to civil resistance, political activism and regional cooperation.

The congress concluded with the election of a new Central Committee, marking a renewed commitment to leadership and organisational strength. The successful conclusion of the 17th Congress reflects the party’s resilience, unity and commitment to the Kurdish cause.

The PDKI remains steadfast in its struggle for democracy, human rights and the national rights of the Kurdish people. The outcomes of this congress will serve as a roadmap for the party’s future efforts in advancing the Kurdish cause and working towards a democratic and federal Iran.

