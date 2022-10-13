Khalid Azizi: The West can prevent the iranian regime’s aggression by setting up no-fly zones

Khalid Azizi, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), met with some Washington investigators and members of the European Union’s Parliament at the Gold Institute for International Strategy. At the meeting, they discussed the ways of establishment of stability in the Middle East, and the interference and assaults of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the meeting, Azizi highlighted the current situation in Iran and Kurdistan, the development of public protests and the uprising throughout Iran.

Azizi also discussed the question of how Europe can help to stabilize and promote peace and democracy in the Middle East as well as the role of the Islamic Republic in ruining the security and stability of the region.

Azizi, mentioned that one way of preventing the Iranian regime from crossing borders of neighbouring countries and conducting missiles strikes is setting up no-fly zones.

Azizi is on a official visit to the United States to meet with officials and academics in the country.

