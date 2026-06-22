Kurdish Delegation Holds Talks in Berlin on Iran’s Situation and Democratic Future

On Wednesday, 27 June 2026, a delegation from the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan visited Jürgen Hardt’s office. Mr Hardt is the foreign policy spokesperson for the Christian Democratic parliamentary group in Germany.

Mr Mostafa Qazizadeh and Ms Nermin Osmani, who were representing the PDKI, took part in an in-depth discussion about recent political developments during the meeting.

The delegation drew the attention of their German counterparts to the difficult political, economic and social situation in Iran and provided a detailed overview of the circumstances facing the Kurdish people. They also highlighted the ongoing missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic on bases and headquarters of Kurdish political parties in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The alliance also presented its vision for Iran’s future – a future in which human rights, freedom, and the rights of all nations are safeguarded on the basis of democratic values.

Mr Jürgen Hardt praised the political standing, influence and organisational capacity of Kurdish forces and emphasised the importance of their role within the broader regional balance. He also stressed the need for dialogue with other democratic forces in Iran to strengthen the rule of law and protect human rights.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the importance of continuing such engagements and of further strengthening their mutual relations.

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