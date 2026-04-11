Meeting Between Representatives of PDKI Members of the Norwegian Parliament

On Friday, 10 April 2026, a special meeting was held at the Norwegian Parliament, organized by the Kurdish Diaspora Organization. The purpose of the meeting was to convey the voice of protest from Kurds living in Norway regarding the 703 missile and drone attacks carried out by the Iranian regime and its proxy groups against the Kurdistan Region during the 40-day war.

During the meeting, a six-point message from the Kurdish Diaspora was presented to Mr. Mani Hussaini, a member of parliament from the Norwegian Labour Party, and to Mr. Magnus Børbæk, advisor to the Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shoresh Ostadi, a member of PDKI the Foreign Relations representation to Norway, emphasized that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ranks third among the region’s most heavily targeted by attacks from the Iranian regime. He noted that refugee camps of Iranian Kurds were deliberately targeted, leading to civilian casualties and the displacement of many people.

Ostadi also highlighted the pressure and threats exerted by the Iranian regime against Iranian Kurdish parties. He called on Norwegian parliamentarians to defend the rights of refugees through the United Nations and the broader international community and to ensure humanitarian assistance for those affected.

Meanwhile, members of the Kurdish Federation and other participants urged the Norwegian government to condemn the attacks and take concrete steps to hold the proxy terrorist groups responsible for these actions.

In response, Mr Mani Hussaini and Mr Magnus Børbæk stated that they would convey the concerns and demands raised during the meeting to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and would continue supporting humanitarian efforts through Norwegian organizations active in the region.

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