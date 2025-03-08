Message from Mustafa Hijri, Secretary-General of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, on the Occasion of March 8

Mr. Mustafa Hijri, Secretary-General of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, has issued a message for the occasion of 8 March, International Women’s Day, as well as the anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Women’s Union of Iranian Kurdistan

The content of the message is as follows:

Congratulations on March 8, International Women’s Day

The commemoration of International Women’s Day on March 8 is followed closely by the anniversary of the establishment of the Democratic Women’s Union of Iranian Kurdistan.

On the one hand, March 8 is an occasion to honour this day, assess the status of women in terms of social, political, and economic achievements, and recognise their rights. Conversely, the anniversary of the Women’s Union’s establishment holds significant value and importance within the Kurdish women’s movement. The Women’s Union was founded as a legacy of the Republic of Kurdistan, established by the PDKI under the leadership of the eminent Kurdish leader Qazi Muhammad.

Undoubtedly, the women’s rights movement , particularly in Kurdistan, has entered a new phase in the fight for equality and justice. The contemporary era has witnessed Kurdish women amass significant human resources and social capital, thereby assuming leadership roles and propelling the “Jin, Jiyan, Azadi” (Women, Life, Freedom) movement forward.

Whether as part of a broader social movement or as an integral force within the Kurdish national movement, women have been at the forefront of struggles for modern values and rights. Their leadership in these efforts has been proven through their experience under two dictatorial regimes.

In this regard, it is imperative to extend felicitations on the occasion of March 8 and to fervently wish for the continuity and success of the struggle for freedom.

Mustafa Hijri

Secretary-General of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

March 2025

