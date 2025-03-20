Newroz Message from the Central Committee of the PDKI on the Occasion of the Kurdish New Year

To the Masses of the People of Kurdistan!

On the occasion of the arrival of Newroz, the ancient and national festival of the Kurds, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all sections and classes of the people of Kurdistan. We hope that in the New Year, we will take even greater steps towards our aspirations in our lives, our political and national struggle and the unity and solidarity of our movement.

As we welcome Newroz, we salute you, the people of Kurdistan, who have kept the banner of Kurdish national identity and struggle high despite the immense pressure and oppression of the Islamic Republic and various internal crises. We salute the political prisoners who, through their resistance and steadfastness, have turned the prisons of the Islamic Republic into fortresses of freedom and their families who bear the heavy burden of this struggle. We salute the proud families of the martyrs and the brave Peshmerga fighters of our homeland. We also send our greetings to all Kurdish activists and freedom fighters inside and outside the country who, through their persistent efforts and struggles, have given life and dynamism to the Kurdish political and national movement in Iran.

Dear compatriots!

The people of Kurdistan have a deep-rooted tradition of taking the philosophy of Newroz as a symbol of renewal and uprising and turning it into a guide for life and struggle. They have defended their identity with untiring efforts and unity.

In recent days, as part of the ongoing national and identity-based movement of the Kurdish people, the special occasions marking the arrival of the Newroz celebrations have turned into another arena of political and civil activism. In the past year, after the widespread and meaningful Newroz celebrations, the people of Kurdistan have continuously defended their national values and, as always, have not stopped their struggle against one of the darkest regimes in history – the Islamic Republic of Iran. They have paid a high price for their perseverance, resistance and fight for their rights.

Despite the hardships imposed on them by the regime’s misguided political and economic policies, the people of Kurdistan have never neglected their political destiny or their human dignity. In every critical moment, they have taken a dignified and honourable stance. In this struggle, the role of civil society and activists in various fields – including literature, environmental protection, teachers, workers, defenders of the Kurdish language and culture, committed religious scholars, women and youth – has been particularly significant and influential.

For 46 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued a repressive and violent policy aimed at suppressing and erasing every symbol and value of Kurdish national identity. Over the past year, this approach has intensified, as evidenced by a dramatic increase in killings, arrests, imprisonment and executions in Kurdistan compared to other parts of Iran. The recent arrests of young people simply for wearing khaki-coloured clothing – an important cultural symbol – and the threats by the regime’s security forces regarding Newroz celebrations and their fear of Kurdish cultural symbols and clothing are the latest examples of the Islamic Republic’s anti-grass roots policy against the Kurds.

On the other hand, the struggle of the Kurdish masses, fuelled by a high national consciousness, a strong social organisation and the deep-rooted identity-based movement, has taken an even broader and deeper popular dimension. The Kurdish question, which is now firmly established as a legitimate identity-based movement, has united and strengthened the resistance forces and created a powerful and dynamic movement that manifests itself on every possible occasion. This movement, inspired by the slogan “Jin, Jiyan, Azadi” (Women, Life, Freedom), has transcended the borders of Kurdistan, Iran and the Middle East and has gained global recognition and influence.

The Struggling People of Kurdistan!

As we welcome the New Year and the Newroz celebrations of 2025, you – the people of Kurdistan – are once again advancing another stage of your identity-based struggle through your gatherings and celebrations, which you have called “Newroz of the Khaki Wearers”. With slogans, symbols and traditional clothes, you continue to advance and resist, undeterred by the obstacles put in your way by the ruling regime.

At this critical moment, when the Kurdish people are expressing their collective identity and just cause in different ways, the Islamic Republic is at the peak of its desperation and failure. This oppressive regime has lost its political legitimacy inside Iran, has collapsed ideologically and is facing serious weakness and defeat in the international arena. From the perspective of the peoples of Iran, this regime has no future other than its downfall, and Iran itself will not see any progress until the end of this regime.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan believes that with the support of the Kurdish people and their ongoing identity-based struggle, which continues in various forms, it is possible to strengthen the internal protest movement and unite the popular forces on the ground. This could force the regime to retreat and eventually lead to its downfall.

For this reason, we once again call upon all political figures and forces inside and outside Iran and emphasise the need for internal Kurdish cohesion, unity of the peoplees of Iran and closer cooperation between civil and political organisations. The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan reaffirms its readiness to contribute to this goal as always and considers itself committed to this path.

Victory to the rightful struggle of the peoples of Iran against the Islamic Republic!

Happy Newroz !

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

Central Committee

2025-03-20

Like this: Like Loading...