Mustafa Hijri:We Kurds will not back down and we will not surrender

In response to Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attack on the headquarters of Kurdish political parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Mustafa Hijri, head of the executive center of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, sent the following message to the peoples of Kurdistan and Iran:

For a long time, subsequent governments in Tehran have oppressed us in a very brutal and inhumane way. They have massacred us, assassinated our leaders, martyred our youth, destroyed and plundered our land, just because we are Kurds.

We Kurds will not back down and we will not surrender. We have not slowed down the pace of our struggle and revolution. Instead, these latest crimes have intensified our struggle and willingness to sacrifice and strengthened our will to be victorious.

Now that the voices of the marginalized, the oppressed nations and all Iranian freedom fighters have echoed around the world, the message of death [to the regime] have reached Tehran. It is certain that we will be victorious.

