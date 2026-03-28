PDKI Delegation Meets with Member of the Swedish Parliament

On Thursday, 26 March 2026, a delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), led by Renas Khezri, the PDKI Representative to Sweden, along with Osman Mahmoudi, met with Mr. Stefan Olsson, a Member of the Swedish Parliament from the Moderate Party (Moderaterna).

The Moderate Party currently leads the ruling coalition in Sweden, and Mr. Olsson serves on the Foreign Affairs Committee, where he works particularly on issues related to the Middle East.

At the beginning of the meeting, the PDKI delegation provided a brief overview of the party’s history and the formation of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan in the current political context. The Swedish representative welcomed this information with interest.

During the discussion, the delegation emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not only a threat to the Kurdish people but also poses a direct threat to international security and Europe through its sponsorship of terrorism and regional interventions. As an example, they referred to the assassination of party leaders and Kurdish activists in the heart of Europe.

In another part of the meeting, the delegation presented the party’s vision for the future of Iran. PDKI representatives emphasized that a federal system would be an important guarantee for securing the rights of the different nations in a post–Islamic Republic Iran.

Mr. Stefan Olsson expressed understanding and support for these perspectives, noting that he and his party support the democratic aspirations of the Kurdish people.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the delegation called on Sweden and the European Union to explore concrete mechanisms for supporting democratic actors. Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining and continuing this dialogue.

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