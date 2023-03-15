PDKI: Iranian Regime’s Intelligence Ministry’s Recent Statement is a Desperate Conspiracy Attempt Against Kurdistan’s Movement

Freedom-loving peoples of Iran!

The brave and patriotic people of Kurdistan!

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, IRNA, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s official news agency, published a statement from the regime’s Intelligence Ministry. In the statement, the regime claims that several teams are being identified and arrested in Tehran and other cities in Iran and Kurdistan, and that some explosives, arms, hand grenades, and military equipment have been confiscated. The statement also claims that the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan sent a team to carry out acts of sabotage on the evening of “Red Wednesday,” an ancient festival on the eve of the last Wednesday of the calendar. According to the statement, the team members have been arrested, and their equipment has been seized.

It is not a secret that over the last 44 years, the Islamist regime and its oppressive agencies, especially the Intelligence Ministry and the IRGC Intelligence branch, have continuously fabricated lies and slanders against Kurdish activists. The PDKI has always been the target of many conspiracies and attacks. Therefore, these new claims are no different from the usual false accusations.

The Organization Centre of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan declares to the peoples of Iran and Kurdistan, the international community, and human rights organizations that the accusations of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry against our party are totally false. The PDKI has not sent any individuals or teams from any location for the purpose claimed by the regime.

The Islamic Republic and its repressive institutions are devastated by the Jina Revolution and the willpower of the struggling people of Kurdistan. Therefore, on the eve of Red Wednesday and Newroz – the New Year – ceremonies, they desperately plan warmongering and conspiracies to mislead public opinion and the international community.

We call on the people of Kurdistan, the brave young girls, and boys to be cautious and defeat the enemy’s ill wishes with vigilance and unity.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

The Organization Centre

March 15, 2023

