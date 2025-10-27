PDKI participates in Progressive Alliance Women’s Conference in Switzerland

A delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (PDKI), led by Dr Sozan Fattahi, participated in the Progressive Alliance Women’s Conference in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Saturday 25 October 2025. The conference’s theme was ‘Advancing Feminist Political Leadership and Securing Peace’.

The conference brought together women representatives from numerous countries and organisations to discuss topics ranging from digital violence to gender-based discrimination. One of the keynote speakers was Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA), who addressed the issue of gender-based violence and shared experiences from across Europe.

The PDKI delegation received a warm welcome from the conference organisers. Throughout the event, the delegation engaged in productive discussions with several European parliamentarians and leaders of women’s branches from European socialist parties, including Zita Gurmai and Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, as well as other parliamentary members and representatives from various European countries.

During these exchanges, the PDKI delegation presented their views on current issues and discussed matters relating to Kurdish women in Iran and Kurdistan. They also explored joint plans and future cooperation aimed at advancing peace and equality.

