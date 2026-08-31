PDKI Representative in Canada Participates in Toronto Symposium on Iran’s Constitutional Future

On Saturday, August 29, the York Center for Middle East and International Studies (YCMIS) hosted an academic symposium in Toronto entitled “The Future of Iran Through the Constitutional Dialogue.” The event brought together academics, political activists, and representatives of political parties and organizations to discuss different perspectives on Iran’s political and constitutional future.

Esmail Ebrahimi, Representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Canada, participated as a panelist in the Federalism session, presenting on: “Federal Democracy: Unity through Equality, Diversity, and Shared Rights.”

In his presentation, Ebrahimi identified the deep lack of trust between Iran’s centralized political system and the country’s diverse peoples as one of the fundamental challenges facing Iran’s future. He argued that more than a century of centralized rule, discrimination, and political marginalization has deprived many of Iran’s peoples of meaningful participation in political decision-making.

Ebrahimi emphasized that the right to self-determination and federalism are not contradictory. While self-determination is a fundamental right, federalism provides a constitutional framework for sharing political power between the central government and constituent regions.

He stressed that PDKI views federalism as a democratic framework for building a voluntary and lasting union among Iran’s diverse peoples—based on equality, mutual respect, shared power, and constitutional guarantees.

He further argued that the greatest threat to Iran’s unity is not the recognition of national rights, but continued centralization, discrimination, and repression. Genuine and sustainable unity, he maintained, can only be achieved when all peoples of Iran have equal rights and a meaningful role in governing their own affairs.

The event provided an important opportunity for dialogue among different political and intellectual perspectives concerning Iran’s future and reinforced the importance of constitutional democracy, equality, federalism, and recognition of the rights of all peoples of Iran as essential elements of any sustainable democratic transition.

Like this: Like Loading...