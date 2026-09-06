PDKI Representative Participates in ‘Diplomacy Factory’ at Sorbonne University in Paris

On Saturday, September 5, 2026, Kani Jihangery, the PDKI representative in France, participated in the “Diplomacy Factory” activities held at Sorbonne University in Paris.

During the event, Ms. Jihangery took part in several discussions and panels addressing diplomacy, politics, international crises, and human rights. The event also provided an opportunity to meet and exchange views with political figures, diplomats, researchers, and academics. The PDKI representative discussed the situation in Iranian Kurdistan and Iran, with a particular focus on human rights and women’s rights in Iran.

Her participation is an important step towards strengthening diplomatic and academic engagement, as well as raising international awareness of the

Like this: Like Loading...