PDKI Representative Meets MP Thomas Portes

Posted On January 31, 2026
On Thursday, 29 January 2026, Kani Jahangiri, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in France, held a meeting with Mr. Thomas Portes, Member of the French National Assembly and President of the Kurdish Studies Group within the Assembly.

During the meeting, Ms. Jahangiri presented a detailed assessment of the current situation in Iran, with a particular focus on developments in Eastern Kurdistan. She also submitted a collection of documents and briefing materials, including statistics on the most recent Kurdish victims.

Mr. Portes expressed his appreciation for the information and evidence provided and conveyed his serious concern regarding the deteriorating human rights situation in Eastern Kurdistan and across Iran.



