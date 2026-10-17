PDKI Representative Meets Newly Elected Swedish Green Party MP

On Tuesday, 13 October 2026, Renas Khizri, PDKI representative to Sweden, met with Mr Gurgin Bakircioglu, a newly elected member of the Swedish Parliament representing the Green Party. Khizri congratulated him on his election and wished him success in his parliamentary duties.

The meeting focused on the situation of the Kurdish people in Kurdistan region in Iran, human rights violations by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the regime’s environmental destruction as a tool of repression. Discussions covered the rise in executions and arrests of Kurdish activists and political prisoners, attacks on PDKI bases and civilian refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and threats against Kurdish opposition figures in Sweden and across Europe.

The meeting also addressed the destruction of Kurdistan’s natural resources, including river diversion, the drying up of agricultural land, forest fires in the Zagros Mountains, and the persecution of Kurdish environmental activists.

A report on environmental warfare and ecocide, accompanied by practical recommendations, was presented to Mr Bakircioglu. It called on the Swedish Parliament to question the Minister for Foreign Affairs, urge Sweden and the European Union to condemn ecocide, and strengthen protection for Kurdish opposition groups facing threats from the Iranian regime.

Mr Bakircioglu welcomed the information and emphasized the importance of giving these issues greater attention in future political discussions and decision-making.

Seven Kurdish representatives were elected to Sweden’s 349-seat Parliament in the September 2026 elections. Bakircioglu attended Parliament’s opening session wearing traditional Kurdish attire.

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