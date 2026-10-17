Representatives of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan Meet with Germany’s Left Party and Green Party

On Thursday, 15 October 2026, a meeting was held at the German Parliament between representatives of the Alliance, the Communist Party of Iran, Cansu Özdemir of the Left Party, and Max Lucks of the Green Party.

Mostafa Ghazizadeh and Lanya Rasuli attended the meeting on behalf of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.

The Alliance highlighted Iran’s drone attacks on Kurdish party bases, as well as the arrest, torture, and execution of Kurds. It emphasized that the Iranian regime’s repression of the Kurdish people is particularly widespread and brutal compared with other parts of Iran. The delegation also stressed the need for greater attention to the Kurdish question in Eastern Kurdistan within the German Parliament.

Discussions also addressed the Oslo human rights framework and the importance of using international mechanisms to protect human rights. The alliance called for systematic monitoring of human rights violations in Eastern Kurdistan and for these cases to be brought to the attention of relevant European and international institutions.

The Communist Party of Iran condemned the regime’s widespread human rights abuses and called on the German government to halt arms exports to Iran, ensure internet access for the Iranian people in the event of a regime-imposed shutdown, impose further sanctions on those responsible for repression and regime officials, and end diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic.

Representatives of both the Left Party and the Green Party welcomed the Kurdish delegation’s requests and expressed their willingness to cooperate at the parliamentary level.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, laying the groundwork for continued political and parliamentary cooperation and greater visibility for the Kurdish question in Eastern Kurdistan across Germany and Europe.

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