PDKI Representative Meets the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Finnish Parliament

On Friday, 13 March 2026, Shehin Zadeahmad, the PDKI representative to Finland, and Majid Hakki, a political activist, met with the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Finnish Parliament, chaired by Mr. Johannes Koskinen. During the meeting, a comprehensive report on the political and human rights situation in Iranian Kurdistan was presented.

The PDKI representative called on the Finnish Parliament to officially recognize the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan as the legitimate political representation of the Kurdish people. She also urged the Parliament to invite representatives of this alliance to decision-making centers, ensuring that the true voice of the Kurdish people reaches international forums.

The discussion highlighted the dire situation in Iranian Kurdistan, including reports that the Islamic Republic has established military bases in schools and mosques, using civilians as human shields.

Shehin Zadeahmad further emphasized that the Kurdish issue is a legitimate political matter that must be addressed within a federal and democratic framework. She called on Finland, through the European Union, to exert pressure on Iran to safeguard the lives of political prisoners. Finally, she stressed that Finland’s human rights-based policy can play an important role in supporting the democratic opposition.

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