PDKI Representative Meets with the Australian Greens Party

On Tuesday 16 June, Mr Bawa Rezai, head of the PDKI Adelaide Committee and a member of the party’s Australian representative body, met with Ms Tammy Jo Sutton, adviser to Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

At the start of the meeting, Mr Rezai presented a detailed report on systematic human rights violations in Iran, focusing particularly on Kurdistan. He highlighted the recent wave of repression by the regime, including the arrests and executions of civil activists and dissenting citizens carried out over the past several months. He described the killings of Mojtaba and Meysam, two Yarsan community activists, as a vivid example of these abuses. They were killed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) solely because of their cultural activities and efforts to teach and promote the Kurdish language.

During the meeting, Mr Rezai also addressed the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone attacks on camps housing Iranian Kurdish refugees in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. He called for greater attention to be given to their situation and for stronger measures to be taken to ensure their protection and security.

Ms Sutton expressed her deep sympathy and solidarity with the Kurdish people, pledging to raise these issues with Senator Sarah Hanson-Young in all seriousness. She also promised to convey the concerns and requests of the Kurdish democratic movement to the Australian parliament.

Like this: Like Loading...