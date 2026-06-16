PDKI Representative Participates in High-Level Meeting with Finland’s Social Democratic Party

On Monday 15 June, Shehin Zadeahmad, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan’s (PDKI) representative in Finland, attended a special meeting in Helsinki at the invitation of Ilona Suri, Head of International Affairs at the Finnish Social Democratic Party.

During the meeting, representatives of the PDKI and the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan jointly presented a memorandum to the Finnish delegation. The document emphasised the right of the Kurdish people to freedom and self-determination, the need to protect human rights, and the importance of confronting the anti-Kurdish policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It also drew attention to the challenging circumstances faced by Kurds from Iranian Kurdistan who are currently living in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, urging the adoption of robust measures to ensure their safety and welfare.

The delegation further emphasised that the Kurdish people’s struggle for democracy and federalism in Iran has continued uninterrupted since the 1979 revolution.

The Finnish side, for its part, expressed support for a peaceful resolution to the Kurdish issue. This meeting is regarded as an important step towards strengthening political relations and expanding cooperation between the political forces of Iranian Kurdistan and their European counterparts.

Like this: Like Loading...