PDKI Representative with U.S. State Department Officials

Hejar Berenji, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in the United States, met with officials from the U.S. Department of State in Washington, including Ambassador Rabbi Kaploun.

During the meeting, the party representative conveyed a message from the Democratic Party’s leadership and briefed U.S. officials on the political situation and human rights conditions in Eastern Kurdistan. The discussions focused on several key issues:

Human Rights and Security: The human rights situation and the Iranian regime’s attacks on camps housing Kurdish refugees in the region. Democratic Change: The party’s vision for democratic change in Iran and cooperation within the framework of the Alliance of Iranian Kurdish Political Forces. Diplomatic Engagement: Strengthening and expanding relations with decision-makers and policy institutions in Washington.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining an ongoing dialogue and continuing to exchange information regarding developments in the region.

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