PDKI Representatives and Norwegian MP Discuss Situation in Iran and Protection of Kurdistan Region

On February 2, 2026, Sirwan Qaderzadeh and Diler Khorshidi, members of the PDKI’s Foreign Relations Representation in Norway, visited the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget). The PDKI delegation was warmly welcomed by Mr. Hans Edvard Askjer, a Member of Parliament from the Christian Democratic Party (Kristelig Folkeparti – KrF).

During the meeting, the PDKI delegation provided updated insights into the current situation in Iran and Eastern Kurdistan and expressed appreciation for the principled stance of the Christian Democratic Party on these issues. Mr. Hans Edvard Askjer stated that, on behalf of the KrF, he strongly condemns the crimes of the Iranian regime. He further noted that the party has urged the Norwegian government, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to close the Iranian regime’s embassy in Oslo and to recall Norwegian embassy staff from Tehran.

The PDKI delegation proposed that, given the Iranian regime’s pattern of targeting any uprising in Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Region should be designated a no-fly zone to protect the population. This suggestion was warmly received and welcomed by the Norwegian side.

During the meeting, several other important topics were also discussed, including the future federal administration of Iran, the separation of religion and state, and other related matters. It was agreed that these issues would be explored in greater detail during future meetings. Both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening and deepening their cooperation moving forward.

