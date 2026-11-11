On November 10, 2026, Hejar Berenji, U.S. Representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), met with Alicia Morales, Legislative Aide in the office of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, for an exchange of views on recent political developments in the United States, Iran, and the broader Middle East.

The meeting included discussions on the upcoming congressional session following the U.S. midterm elections, evolving regional dynamics, and possible scenarios for Iran in the months ahead.

Berenji provided updated information on the human rights situation in Iranian Kurdistan, highlighting increasing pressure on human rights defenders, civil society activists, and Kurdish political activists.

The discussions also addressed the security and humanitarian challenges facing Iranian Kurdish families residing in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as well as the urgent need to raise international awareness of their circumstances.

Berenji emphasized the importance of continued engagement with U.S. policymakers and ensuring that the situation of Iranian Kurds, their fundamental rights, and their political aspirations remain part of broader discussions concerning Iran’s future and regional stability.

The meeting provided an opportunity for a constructive exchange of information and perspectives on developments affecting Iranian Kurdistan and the wider region.

Like this: Like Loading...