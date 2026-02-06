Photo Exhibition on Victims of Recent Massacres by the Islamic Republic Held in Front of the European Parliament

The Department of Foreign Relations of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), in cooperation with the Hengaw Organization and the Kurdish Home Organization, organized a photo exhibition in front of the European Parliament in Brussels. The exhibition showcases images of victims of recent massacres perpetrated by the Islamic Republic of Iran across Iran and Eastern Kurdistan (Iranian Kurdistan).

Several prominent figures attended the opening ceremony, including Pina Picierno, Vice-President of the European Parliament; Daniel Attard, Vice-Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Iran and the peoples of Iran; and an advisor to the Social Democrats and Greens group.

During the event, the PDKI representative briefed the parliamentary members and leadership on the exhibition’s purpose, encouraging them to witness the scale and severity of the Islamic Republic’s crimes firsthand, even if only partially.

The exhibition opened on Thursday, February 5, 2026, and was coordinated by Hesam Dastpish, the PDKI representative to the European Union. Organizers have confirmed that this awareness-raising campaign will continue in the coming period.

