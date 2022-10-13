Statement of the Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties on the Threat of the Regime’s Military Attack

The Struggling people,

The Political parties and organizations of Iran and Kurdistan

After the emergence of the women, life, freedom movement in Kurdistan, as forefront of the current country-wide movement, and the movement’s righteous demand to end the dictatorship of the Islamic regime, the regime, from all its agencies, has begun a psychological and military campaign against the Iranian Kurdistan’s political parties.

In addition to the daily cruel suppression and killing of disgruntled people on the streets, the Islamic regime launched a missile and drone attack on headquarters and residential camps of the political parties. Now, the Iranian Islamic regime is threatening to violate the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and to attack the political parties by sending large military forces across the Kurdistan region’s borders.

The Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties strongly condemns this threat of the Iranian Islamic regime and declares that this act is against all international rules and principles as well as a clear violation of the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

We emphasize on the fact that we have always respected the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region and for this reason we have halted all military and peshmerga movements.

Therefore, we declare:

In the event of an assault on our bases and headquarters deep in the territory of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, we have the legitimate right to defend ourselves against the enemy attacks and we will defend ourselves with all our might.

We call on the international community, the Iraqi government, the Kurdistan Regional Government, all representatives and consulates of western countries and the United States of America, in the Kurdistan Region, not to remain silent about the Islamic regime’s brutality and to take serious action.

We call on all intellectuals, personalities, all citizens of the Kurdistan Region, and all Kurds in exile to remain vigilant and to raise their voice against the oppression of the Iranian Islamic Regime and to express their dissatisfaction and support us in any appropriate way.

The Islamic regime is close to saluting the end of its 43-year rule, so neither these threats nor start of any other war in the region can stop the strong waves of protests of the people of Kurdistan and Iran.

Long live the unity and solidarity of the people of Kurdistan with the whole of Iran

Down with the Islamic regime of Iran

Women, life, freedom.

The Cooperation Centre of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

October 12th, 2022

Like this: Like Loading...