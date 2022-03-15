The Iranian Regime is Trying to Prevent the Newroz Celebrations

In 2010 the General Assembly of UN announced 21 March as the International Day of Nowruz. Nowruz is included in the UNESCO Intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

According to the UNESCO, Newroz is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by more than 300 million people all around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000.

For Kurds, Newroz does not only mark a new year, but it is also a day to celebrate resistance and the struggle for freedom and self-determination.

In the past, Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have attacked several Newroz celebrations in eastern Kurdistan and opened fire on Kurdish civilians during the celebrations.

Even this year, the Iranian regime tries to distort the meaning of Newroz celebrations by acknowledging the culture and traditions related to Newroz as a part of the Iranian/Persian culture alone, and by forbidding other nations and peoples of Iran to organize their own events in commemoration of this festivity.

