Three Kurdish Environmental Activists Died While Fighting Wildfires

Due to forest fires in the Marakhel and Bozini regions of Paveh, which were caused by the Iranian regime as part of their terrorist acts in Kurdistan, unfortunately three environmental activists lost their lives.

On June 28, 2020, Mukhtar Kandani, Bilal Ameni, and Yasin Karimi lost their lives while attempting to extinguish wildfires in the forests of Paveh.

On August 25, 2018, in a similar incident, Sharif Bajwar, Omid Konapushi, Rahmat Hakimi-Niya, and Mohammed Pajuhifour, four other Kurdish environmental activists, lost their lives while fighting wildfire in the forests of the Marivan region.

The recent loss of the three activists brought deep sorrow to people of Kurdistan. Demonstrators in Paveh sang the Kurdish martyrs’ anthem following their death.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan sends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the people of Kurdistan.

