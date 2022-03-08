On the occasion of International Women’s Day on 8 March 2022, the human rights organization Kurdpa published a report on 47 cases of women’s rights violations in eastern [Iranian] Kurdistan in the period between March 2021 and March 2022.

The report presents cases of arrests, summonses of women to IRGC security facilities or revolutionary courts, convictions, landmine victims, and violations of the rights of imprisoned Kurdish women activists in Iranian prisons.

The figures in the report are based on the statistics recorded by the Kurdpa Human Rights Organization Statistics Centre. The accuracy of the figures has been verified, but due to the lack of accurate official statistics of Iranian regime’s violations of women’s rights, the actual figures feared to be much higher.

According to the report, 24 female activists were detained by the Iranian security forces. Among those detained were human rights activists, civil society activist, student activist, women’s rights activist, and labor movement activists.

In addition, six female activists were sentenced to prison and probation. These women were sentenced to prison on charges of affiliation and collaboration with Kurdish political parties, propaganda against the regime, and of charges of being a threat to the Iranian national security.

According to the report, four women were killed and injured by landmine explosions. Furthermore, nine of the 47 cases, were about the violations of the rights of the Kurdish female political prisoners in security prisons and detention centers. The final four cases of women’s rights violations included arrests and interrogations of Kurdish female activists on false grounds.

Iran has during the past four decades systematically targeted the non-Persian communities and subjected them to all sorts of oppression and violence, ranging from systematic linguistic, cultural, economic, social and political oppression to forced demographic change as well as forced assimilation. Unfortunately, the international community has over the years remained silent in the face of these human rights violations carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kurdish people and other nations in Iran.

