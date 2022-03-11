In a statement, the PDKI calls on the people of Kurdistan, especially members of the PDKI, to take responsibility for the environment and to reveal all those who destroy the environment and its resources.

In this statement, the PDKI highlights the importance of ensuring and protecting a clear environment for all. The PDKI urges the people of Kurdistan to take responsibility for the environment and constantly work to increase citizens’ understanding of how we can jointly contribute to prevent the environment from further deterioration and damage.

According to the statement, the Iranian regime is constantly trying to destroy the beautiful nature and environment of Kurdistan.

As part of their terrorist acts in Kurdistan, the Iranian regime has set fire to the forests in the rural areas of Kurdistan. During the years many environmental activists have lost their lives after attempting to extinguish forest fires in different regions of Kurdistan. For example, on June 28, 2020, Mukhtar Kandani, Bilal Ameni, and Yasin Karimi lost their lives while attempting to extinguish wildfires in the forests of Paveh.

On August 25, 2018, in a similar incident, Sharif Bajwar, Omid Konapushi, Rahmat Hakimi-Niya, and Mohammed Pajuhifour, four other Kurdish environmental activists, lost their lives while fighting wildfire in the forests of the Marivan region.

