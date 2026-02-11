PDKI Representative Meets Finnish MP to Discuss current Situation of Eastern Kurdistan

On Monday, February 9, 2026, Ms. Shehin Zadeahmad, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Finland, met with Ms. Saara-Sofia Sirén, a Member of the Finnish Parliament.

Ms. Saara-Sofia Sirén is a prominent Finnish politician who has served as a Member of Parliament for multiple terms. She previously chaired the Grand Committee of the Finnish Parliament and has held significant roles related to European Union affairs, gender equality, and international cooperation.

During the meeting, the PDKI representative highlighted the current situation in Eastern Kurdistan and Iran more broadly, with particular emphasis on the plight of Kurdish families from Rojhelat living in refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (Southern Kurdistan).

Ms. Zadeahmad specifically drew attention to previous missile attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on these camps, which injured innocent women and children. She urged that a safe zone be secured for these refugees to prevent such attacks from recurring.

The discussion also covered the overall situation of Kurds in the region, with both sides exchanging information and views on these matters.

