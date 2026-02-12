Resumption of the Kurdish Nation Friendship Group in the Finnish Parliament

Initiated by the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), the Kurdish Nation Friendship Group in the Finnish Parliament has resumed its activities. This achievement was made possible through the efforts and initiative of Shehin Zadeahmad, the PDKI representative to Finland, within the framework of the Finnish Parliament.

Ms. Zadeahmad stated that several Kurdish organizations in Finland participated in a friendly spirit, supporting the renewed activities and expressing their congratulations and appreciation for the reactivation of the group.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the official meeting of the Kurdish Nation Friendship Group was held online. This meeting followed an earlier session conducted on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, between Ms. Zadeahmad and Member of Parliament Mr. Johan Kvarnström, along with several other Finnish parliamentarians.

The recent meeting was chaired by Ms. Veronica Honkasalo and attended by seven members of parliament. During the session, participants held a clear and formal discussion on the situation of the Kurdish people, with particular focus on the conditions of Kurds in Rojava (Western Kurdistan). The attendees emphasized the importance of strengthening relations and supporting issues related to the fundamental rights of the Kurdish nation.

