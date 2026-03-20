A joint delegation of the political parties of Iranian Kurdistan met with a delegation from the German Parliament

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, A joint delegation from the political parties of Iranian Kurdistan met with representatives of the German Parliament. The meeting was organized by the Kurdistan National Congress (KNK).

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan (Khabat), and the Komala Party of Kurdistan. Several important topics were discussed concerning the situation in the region and the political future of Iran.

Mostafa Ghazizadeh, the PDKI representative to Germany, spoke about the history of the Kurdish struggle against the Islamic Republic and the impact of nationwide strikes in recent years. He also highlighted ongoing attacks by Tehran on the parties’ headquarters and the territory of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The Kurdish representatives unanimously stated that the Islamic Republic is the main source of regional destabilization through war and seeks revenge on the Kurdish people by dragging them into military confrontations.

In response to questions from representatives of the German Green Party and Left Party regarding Iran’s political future, the Kurdish representatives emphasized that their cooperation continues within the framework of the Congress of Nationalities for a Federal Iran and the Alliance for Freedom and Equality. They also noted that the fall of the regime can only occur through the actions of the Iranian people themselves, and that external attacks only serve to weaken the regime’s authority.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain relations and continue the exchange of information.

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