A legendary Kurdish hero is welcomed back following 28 years imprisonment

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Osman Mustafapour, a Kurdish political prisoner, who was imprisoned for 28 years by the Iranian Islamic regime, returned to his friends and fellow party members.

He was welcomed by a high-ranking delegation of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) led by Mr. Mustafa Hijri, the leader of PDKI.

Hijri hailed Osman Mustafapour’s heroic resilience during 28 years of imprisonment in the prisons of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is one of the world’a most brutal regimes.

During his 28 years of imprisonment for active political resistance against the Islamic regime of Iran, Mustafapour was not even granted furlough a single time.

Expressing his happiness for returning to PDKI, Osman Mustafapour stated: “I was embroiled in a struggle similar to the that of Peshmergas, and now I return to PDKI to proudly carry on the struggle [for the Kurdish nation’s liberty]”.

Osman Mustafapour was arrested in July 1991 in the Targawar district of Urmia, and was later sentenced to death on charges of affiliation with the PDKI and for his political activities.

Later, his death sentence was commuted to 10 years and a further 25 years of imprisonment by the regime’s supreme court.

Mustafapour is now 53 yeas old.

Kurds who protest against the militarization of Kurdistan, or who demand Kurdish rights, such as the right to education in their mother tongue (which is allowed according to the constitution) are charged with “moharab” (which means enmity against God), “separatism”, and “collaboration with foreign powers”.

Kurdish political prisoners are sentenced to long prison-terms, face torture in prison and are overrepresented among political prisoners that are executed in Iran.

