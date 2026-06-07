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PDKI Representative Participates in Faisons Bretagne Seminar in Paris

Posted On June 7, 2026
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On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Kani Jahangiri, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in France, participated in a seminar introducing the Faisons Bretagne movement in Paris. The seminar was organized in Paris to present the goals and activities of the Faisons Bretagne movement.

The event was held in the presence of Mr. Paul Molac, a member of the French National Assembly from the LIOT parliamentary group and founder of the movement. As part of the program, an extensive panel discussion was conducted on key issues including democracy, the right to self-determination, identity, the preservation of linguistic diversity, as well as decentralization and regional autonomy.

On the sidelines of the seminar, the PDKI representative met with Mr. Paul Molac and several Breton political figures and activists. During these discussions, they exchanged views on the situation of stateless nations and the legitimate struggle of the Kurdish people in Iranian Kurdistan for their national and democratic rights.



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PDKI Representative Participates in Faisons Bretagne Seminar in Paris
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