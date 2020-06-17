Statement on Iran’s Artillery Attack

In the early hours of Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed heavy artillery fire at the basses of Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.

For the second day in a row, the IRGC continued shelling the PDKI bases on the borders close to Alaneh, Haji Omaran, Choman, and Seadakan in the Kurdistan region.

The military bases of the Peshmerga forces of the PDKI are the target of this artillery bombardment by the terrorist IRGC.

The IRGC used Katyusha rockets in this attack, and the IRGC reconnaissance drones have been constantly flying over the area for the past two days.

This area has been under consecutive long-range artillery shelling since June 16. So far there have not been any reported casualties. However, many farms in the area were reduced to ashes by the regime’s indiscriminate shelling of the area.

The bombardment of the region is directly intended to harm the Kurdish people, destroy Kurdistan’s environment and to shift the focus from the internal challenges the regime is currently facing.

We strongly condemn the indiscriminate bombardment of farms and livestock of the villagers in this area by the terrorist organization of IRGC and urge the international community and foreign governments to speak up against this criminal behavior of Iranian regime. We also request that the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional governments have a proper response to this violation of the the Iranian regime’s aggression.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

The Office of International Affairs

June 17 , 2020