A Report on Human Rights Violations Committed by the Iranian Regime

The following report contains figures and details of human rights violations committed by the Iranian regime’s security forces during the ongoing mass demonstrations in eastern Kurdistan. The data has been collected by the Iranian Kurdistan Human Rights Center (Chaw News) from September 13 to November 6.

In response to the murder of Jina Amini, a Kurdish girl from the Kurdish city of Saqez. She was arrested by the morality police in Tehran on September 13, 2022, and her body was handed over to her family three days later on September 16. A massive wave of demonstrations and general strikes began across Kurdistan and Iran following her death.

During 55 days of peaceful demonstrations, which has been met with brutal violence by the repressive forces of the Iranian regime, at least 56 Kurdish civilians, including 11 teenagers and 5 women have been killed in various cities of eastern Kurdistan as a result of direct gunfire, torture, or beatings with batons.

Download the full report here: Report-1-PDKI

Like this: Like Loading...