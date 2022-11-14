Home » Latest Press Release

Statement by the Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties on Iran’s attacks

Posted On November 14, 2022
In the morning of November 14, 2022, the headquarters of Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Koysenjaq and the headquarters of Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan in the Suleimania region were attacked by the Islamic Republic of Iran with missiles and drones. Unfortunately, in these attacks, two comrades were martyred, and several others were wounded.

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties condemns these brutal attacks and calls on the international community and human rights organizations not to remain silent in the face of the crimes of the Iranian regime.

In subsequent statements, we will inform you of the details of the attacks and crimes of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties
14 November 2022



