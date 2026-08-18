Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan Condemns Iranian Attacks on Kurdistan Region Institutions

In a statement, the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan condemned Iran’s drone attacks on the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, and the headquarters of the Region’s security and intelligence agency. The Alliance described the attacks as a further escalation of Iran’s hostile policy towards the Region and a violation of the principles of good neighbourly relations.

The statement notes that several government, military and intelligence facilities in Sulaymaniyah had already been targeted by intensive Iranian missile and drone strikes prior to these attacks. According to the statement, the Kurdistan Region has faced over 1,000 such attacks during the war between the US, Israel and Iran, with around half of these targeting the bases and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties, as well as the residential areas of their members and their families.

The statement emphasises that the Kurdistan Region has been neutral since the beginning of the conflict. It suggests that Iran’s ongoing attacks demonstrate fundamental hostility towards the Kurds and opposition to any independent Kurdish political entity in the region.

The Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan condemns the attacks on the Kurdistan Region and its government, political institutions, and civilians, and expresses its support for the region. The Alliance stresses that these attacks constitute a clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty under international law, and calls on the Iraqi federal government in Baghdad to take a firm stance.

Finally, the Alliance also warns that past experience shows that failing to respond to Iran’s hostile and destabilising actions, or failing to impose consequences for them, only encourages further threats and aggression. The Alliance calls on countries with consulates and diplomatic missions in the Kurdistan Region to pressure Tehran to stop the attacks, and to help safeguard the region’s sovereignty, security and stability.

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