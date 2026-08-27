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Meeting between PDKI Representative and a Swiss Member of Parliament

Posted On August 27, 2026
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On Tuesday 26 August 2026, Midia Piroti, the PDKI representative to Switzerland, visited the Swiss Parliament and met Mr Gerhard Pfister, a member of the Christian Democratic Party and the Swiss Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

During the meeting, the two discussed Iran, paying particular attention to the Kurdish issue and Iran Kurdistan. Mr Pfister expressed his pleasure at meeting the party’s representative in Switzerland, describing the meeting as valuable. He thanked Ms Piroti for providing valuable information on the Kurdish issue and Kurdistan.

The Swiss parliamentarian pledged greater cooperation with and support for the Kurdish people. At the end of the meeting, both parties agreed to pursue joint projects and initiatives in the future.



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Meeting between PDKI Representative and a Swiss Member of Parliament
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