Dozens of Teachers Arrested in Eastern Kurdistan and Iran

On Sunday 1 May, teachers in most cities in Eastern Kurdistan and Iran once again took to the streets to peacefully protest in demand for their union rights, including better labour conditions and higher salaries.

According to news published on the Kurdistan Media website, the protests of dissatisfied teachers in some cities of Kurdistan, including the city of Marivan, were attacked and arrested by the security forces of the Iranian regime. In this relation, the Kurdpa website, which reports on human rights violations in Kurdistan, published reports on the arrests of some board members of the teachers’ union in Kurdistan province, including Iskander Lotfi and Massoud Nikkhah.

According to Kurdpa news sources, on 2th of May, nine members of the teachers’ union in the Kurdistan province (Saqez city) were detained and threatened by the security police of the city of Saqez. A teacher named Salah Sorkhi was arrested and transferred to an unknown location.

Moreover, on Wednesday, 4th of May, two members of the Kermashan teachers’ union were summoned to the fourth branch of the interrogation of the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office of the Kurdish city of Kermashan.

During the past two years teachers in various cities of Kurdistan and Iran have taken to the streets on several occasions to protest their conditions and demand higher wages. Instead of listing to their demands, Iranian authorities have responded with arrests, prosecutions, and attacks against peaceful demonstrators.

