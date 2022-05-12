Statement on Iran’s Artillery Attack

The Central Command of Kurdistan’s Peshmerga Forces issued a statement on yesterday’s indiscriminate shelling of the border region between eastern (Iranian) and southern (Iraqi) Kurdistan by Iran. The statement reads as follows:

We inform the people of Kurdistan that the Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shelled the mountainous regions of eastern and southern Kurdistan with heavy artillery, rockets, and drones on May 11, 2022. This indiscriminate shelling occurred in a time when cattle farmers and local civilian population are in the region during this season. The Islamic regime is trying, as always, to undermine the peace in Kurdistan and sabotage the regional economy by these aggressive actions.

Fortunately, no fatalities or injuries were reported. However, yesterday’s shelling caused extensive damage to the environment and to the property of the local civilian population.

We condemn these attacks in the strongest terms. Kurdish people will never forget these cowardly attacks by Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Central Command of Kurdistan’s Peshmerga Forces

