Establishment of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Iranian Kurdistan in the UK Parliament

On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Iranian Kurdistan was officially launched for the first time, with the participation of Razgar Alani, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI). The event was attended by a number of British MPs and politicians.

The meeting began with a speech by Mr. Luke Akehurst, Chair of the group, who officially inaugurated the APPG as a cross-party friendship and democracy-building group supporting the people of Iranian Kurdistan. The group comprises several British MPs, members of the House of Lords, and other political figures. Following this, Mr. Gary Kent, a long-time and well-known friend of the Kurdish people, delivered brief remarks to those in attendance.

Mr. Razgar Alani then gave a short address in which he thanked the MPs and British figures who had worked for long time to make the establishment of the group possible. He highlighted the importance of the APPG for the future development of relations and friendship between the Kurdish people Iran and the United Kingdom, describing it as a highly valuable and foundational step.

In another part of his remarks, Mr. Alani updated attendees on the most recent protests in Iran in general, and in Iranian Kurdistan in particular. He also spoke about the Dialogue Centre and its significance for Eastern Kurdistan.

The PDKI representative emphasized that the time has come—and indeed is long overdue—for Western countries to seriously reconsider their stance and policies toward the Iranian regime. He further called for efforts to have the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) designated as a terrorist organization in the United Kingdom.

Like this: Like Loading...