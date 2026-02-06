PDKI Representative Participates in Paris Debate on Role of Humanitarian Organizations

On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, Kani Jahangiri, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in France, took part in a high-level debate organized by Solinfo, a French humanitarian organization.

The event, held on the evening of Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Paris 15th Arrondissement City Hall, carried the title: “Are small organizations important? From the perspective of geopolitical changes and humanitarian rises.” The debate was moderated by a distinguished panel including Christian Chensol, a prominent journalist from Radio France Nationale, Alain Buaini, founder of the organization International et défis humanitaires, and Édouard Lagourd, President of Solinfo.

During the discussion, participants examined the challenges currently confronting humanitarian organizations amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and escalating humanitarian crises. Particular attention was given to the significance and growing influence of small, agile organizations in addressing these complex issues.

Kani Jahangiri used the occasion to hold in-depth conversations with a number of French journalists, researchers, and human rights activists. The discussions focused on the human rights situation in Iran as a whole, with special emphasis on Eastern Kurdistan. She also engaged in a political exchange concerning the core demands and aspirations of the Kurdish people across Kurdistan.

The debate provided a valuable platform for highlighting the strategic role of smaller organizations in responding to global crises, as well as for raising international awareness about human rights violations and political developments in Iran and the Kurdish regions.

The event was attended by experts, civil society representatives, and members of the French and international humanitarian community.

